In the latest economic update from Slovakia, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has been reported at 0.1%, marking a decrease from the previous month. The data, which was updated on 15th April 2024, shows a decline from the February 2024 indicator of 0.4%.The Core CPI is a key measure of inflation that excludes certain items that can exhibit volatile price movements, providing a more stable indication of underlying inflation trends. In this case, the decrease in the Core CPI suggests a lower rate of inflation in Slovakia for the month of March.This month-over-month comparison highlights the change in the Core CPI for March compared to the previous month, indicating a slowing of inflationary pressures during this period. Economists will continue to monitor these developments to assess the overall impact on the country's economy and consumer purchasing power.