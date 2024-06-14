The National Bank of Slovakia reported that the nation’s Core CPI saw a modest deceleration in May 2024, reaching 0.1%, down from 0.3% in April. The update, released on June 14, 2024, highlights a slowdown in the month-over-month inflationary growth, suggesting subdued price pressures within the Slovak economy.The Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI), which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, is a critical gauge of underlying inflation trends. The reported figure of 0.1% for May indicates that Slovakia experienced weaker-than-expected price increases across various goods and services compared to the previous month.This cooling in inflationary growth could alleviate some concerns for policymakers and consumers alike, given the European Central Bank’s ongoing efforts to balance growth and inflation across the Eurozone. As the economic landscape continues to evolve, all eyes will be on how these shifts influence future monetary policies in Slovakia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com