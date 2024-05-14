The latest economic data from Slovakia reveals that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April 2024 has shown an increase to 0.3%, up from the previous figure of 0.1% in March 2024. This statistic, indicating the change in prices of goods and services excluding food and energy, offers insights into the country’s inflation trends.The updated information, released on 14th May 2024, demonstrates a Month-over-Month comparison, showing the movement in CPI from the previous month. Such data is crucial for policymakers, businesses, and consumers to gauge the direction of the economy and make informed decisions.The uptick in the Slovak Core CPI suggests a potential adjustment in consumer spending patterns and overall economic activity within the nation. Analysts and investors will closely monitor these developments to assess the impact on financial markets and adjust their strategies accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com