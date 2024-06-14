The Central Statistical Office of Slovakia has reported that the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) growth has decelerated to 0.1% in May 2024, down from 0.3% in April 2024. This data, updated on June 14, 2024, highlights a decline in the month-over-month CPI increase.The slowdown in CPI growth to 0.1% from the previous month’s 0.3% suggests that inflationary pressures are easing in Slovakia for the period. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services, and a deceleration could indicate a shift towards lower inflation rates.Economic analysts are closely monitoring these figures as they could impact monetary policy decisions and consumer spending patterns. Further insights and detailed analysis are expected as more comprehensive data becomes available.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com