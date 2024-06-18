The Slovak EU Normalized Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced an uptick in May 2024, reaching 2.60% on a year-over-year basis, according to data updated on June 18, 2024. This represents an increase from the previous month’s indicator, which stood at 2.40% in April 2024.The year-over-year comparison for the month of May shows that inflationary pressures are persisting in Slovakia, albeit at a measured pace. The increase in the CPI indicates that the cost of goods and services has continued to climb, reflecting ongoing economic dynamics and consumer trends within the country.As economic analysts review these figures, attention will be particularly focused on the factors driving this inflation, including potential shifts in consumer demand, supply chain issues, and broader economic conditions within the EU. The updated data serves as a critical barometer for policymakers and businesses alike as they navigate the evolving financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com