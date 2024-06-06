Slovakia’s GDP growth rate has held at 2.7% in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 6, 2024. This marks no change from the same period a year ago.The GDP indicator serves as a year-over-year comparison, aligning the current first-quarter results with those from the first quarter of 2023. Despite various global economic pressures, Slovakia’s economy demonstrates stability, maintaining the same growth pace as the previous year.This steadiness in GDP suggests that Slovakia has managed to navigate through economic challenges effectively, sustaining its economic performance from one year to the next without experiencing a decline or a surge. Economists will be closely monitoring upcoming quarters to see if this stability continues or if any significant changes occur.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com