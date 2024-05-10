Slovakia’s industrial production took a significant hit in March 2024, witnessing a sharp decline of 6.9% compared to the same month a year ago. This downturn marks a stark contrast to the previous month’s performance, which had stagnated at 0.0% in February 2024. The data, updated on 10th May 2024, highlights the challenging economic conditions facing the country’s industrial sector.The Year-over-Year comparison underscores the extent of the decline, signaling a concerning trend in Slovak industrial production. The abrupt drop in March underscores the need for close monitoring of economic indicators and potential interventions to support the industrial sector’s recovery. As Slovakia navigates through these turbulent times, policymakers and industry stakeholders will be closely watching for signs of improvement and implementing strategies to bolster industrial output moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com