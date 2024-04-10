In February 2024, Slovak industrial production came to a standstill with a 0% change compared to the same month a year ago. This marks a significant slowdown from the previous month of January 2024 when the indicator had shown a 3.5% growth year-over-year. The data, which was updated on 10th April 2024, indicates a concerning trend in the Slovak industrial sector, suggesting a possible economic downturn in the country. Year-over-year comparisons are key to understanding the overall health and trajectory of an economy, and the stagnant industrial production in Slovakia raises questions about the challenges facing the nation’s manufacturing and production sectors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com