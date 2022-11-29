Slovakia’s economic sentiment weakened to the lowest since March last year, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The economic sentiment index weakened to 87.6 in November from 88.3 in October.

Among components, the industrial confidence index fell to -15.0 in November from -10.7 in the prior month.

The morale index for the construction sector fell to -6.5 in November, while those for retail trade increased to 23.7.

The services confidence indicator fell to -0.3 in November from 0.3 in the previous month.

The consumer confidence index improved to -32.2 in November from -36.0 in the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com