Slovakia Economic Sentiment At Record Low

Slovakia’s economic sentiment weakened to the lowest level on record in June, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 64.8 in June from 72.2 in May. This was the lowest reading recorded since the survey began.

Among components, the industrial confidence index increased to -10.0 in June from -28.7 in the prior month.

The morale in the construction sector rose to -37.5 and that in retail trade remained at -1.0 in June.

The services confidence indicator improved notably to -38.0 in June from -52.3 in the previous month.

At the same time, the consumer confidence index increased moderately to -35.5 from -38.1 in the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com