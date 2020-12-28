Slovakia Economic Sentiment Weakens In December

Slovakia’s economic sentiment weakened in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index declined to 85.9 in December from 86.6 in November.

Among components, the industrial confidence index decreased sharply to -0.3 in December from 7.0 in the prior month.

The morale index for the construction sector rose to -47.5 and that for retail trade increased to 3.3.

The services confidence indicator rose to -16.7 in December from -29.0 in the previous month.

The consumer confidence index improved to -32.6 from -34.6 in the preceding month.

