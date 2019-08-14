Slovakia GDP Growth Slows Sharply In Q2

Slovakia’s economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter of the year, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product rose a non-seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, following a 3.7 percent increase in the previous quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP growth eased to 2.5 percent from 3.4 percent in the first quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the second quarter, following a 0.7 percent rise in the previous quarter.

Employment grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent quarterly, same as in the previous three months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com