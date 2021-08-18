Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises In July

Slovakia’s EU measure of inflation increased in July, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, after 2.5 percent gain in June. This was in line with economists’ expectation.

On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.5 percent in July, following a 0.4 percent gain in the preceding month. This was in line with economists’ expectation.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 3.3 percent yearly in July and gained 0.5 percent from a month ago.

The core inflation rose to 3.9 percent in July from 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com