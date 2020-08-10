Slovakia Industrial Production Declines At Softer Pace In June

Slovakia industrial production declined at a softer pace in June as the slump in the transport equipment manufacturing moderated significantly after lockdown restrictions to battle the coronavirus pandemic were eased, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 8.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 33.3 percent decrease in May. This was the smallest decline since the beginning of this year.

Industrial production reached a 91.5 percent level of the last year, the agency said.

In addition to the recovery in the transport equipment manufacturing, production of chemicals and basic pharmaceutical products also increased.

Production for manufacturing declined 10.6 percent yearly in June and those of mining and quarrying fell 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, production for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector output rose 7.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 21.7 percent in June.

