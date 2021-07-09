Slovakia Industrial Production Growth Eases; Trade Surplus Falls

Slovakia’s industrial production increased at a softer pace in May, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus decreased in May.

Industrial production grew a working day adjusted 36.7 percent year-on-year in May, after a 69.1 percent growth in April. Economists had expected a 33.6 percent rise.

Among the main industrial groups, manufacturing output grew 43.2 percent yearly in May and production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 9.0 percent.

Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying declined 2.7 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 2.4 percent monthly in May.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 142.7 million in May from EUR 252.4 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade surplus was EUR 201.4 million.

Exports increased 49.8 percent annually in May and imports gained by 55.2 percent.

