Slovakia Inflation Lowest Since July 2017

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in over three years in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 1.7 percent increase in July. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent rise.

The latest inflation rate was the lowest since July 2017.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 4.6 percent yearly in August and education gained 4.5 percent. Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels increased by 2.8 percent and 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 5.0 percent and communication cost remained unchanged.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in August, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.

The core CPI rose 1.5 percent annually in August and decreased 0.1 percent from the previous month.

