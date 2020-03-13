Slovakia Inflation Steady In February

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation remained stable in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, same as seen in January.

Prices for education grew 5.0 percent in February and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport increased 4.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, after a 1.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

The core inflation remained unchanged at 3.6 percent in February and the index rose 0.1 percent from the previous month.

