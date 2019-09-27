Slovakia Producer Price Inflation Slows Further

Slovakia’s producer price inflation slowed for the third straight month in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The producer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in August, which was slower than 1.5 percent increase in July. In June, inflation was 2.9 percent.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew by 6.0 percent and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and manufacturing rose by 5.0 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.

