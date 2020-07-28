Slovakia Producer Prices Fall For Third Month

Slovakia’s producer price declined for the third straight month in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.5 percent decrease in May.

The domestic market prices remained unchanged annually in June, after a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying declined 0.9 percent annually in June and that in manufacturing fell 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 5.3 percent and those of water supply gained 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in June, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com