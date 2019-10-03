Slovakia Retail Sales Fall For Fourth Month

Slovakia’s retail sales declined for the fourth month in a row in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell 2.9 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.9 percent decrease in July.

Sales of household equipment grew 6.8 percent annually in August and those of food, beverages and tobacco rose by 6.0 percent.

Meanwhile, sales in non-specialized stores declined by 5.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent in August.

