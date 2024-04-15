The latest data on Slovakia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows a moderation in the pace of inflation in March 2024. According to the statistics, the CPI rose by 0.1% in March, down from a previous increase of 0.5% in February 2024. This indicates a slowdown in the rate of price growth on a month-over-month basis.The comparison period reveals that March’s CPI is lower than the previous month, suggesting a deceleration in price levels. The data was recently updated on 15 April 2024, shedding light on the country’s current inflation trends. As Slovakia continues to monitor its CPI closely, experts are analyzing these changes to understand their implications on the country’s economy and consumer spending patterns.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com