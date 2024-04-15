In the latest economic update from Slovakia, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 has been released, showing a decrease to 2.3%. This is a notable drop from the previous month of February 2024, where the CPI stood at 3.4%. The data, updated on April 15, 2024, indicates a significant shift in the country’s inflation rate. The comparison period is year-over-year, highlighting the change from March 2023 to March 2024.This decrease in the CPI suggests a potential slowdown in the rate of price increases for consumer goods and services in Slovakia. Economists will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the impact on the country’s overall economic stability and growth prospects. The latest figures could influence future monetary policy decisions and provide insight into the evolving economic landscape of Slovakia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com