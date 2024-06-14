In a significant economic development, Slovakia’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a deceleration in May 2024. The indicator now stands at 2.1%, a slight reduction from the 2.3% recorded in April 2024. The data, updated as of June 14, 2024, underscores a continuing trend of moderation in price increases within the Slovak economy.This year-over-year comparison reveals that the current core CPI represents the change for May 2024 relative to May 2023. Similarly, the previous figure of 2.3% compared April 2024 to April 2023. The marginal decrease of 0.2 percentage points may signal stabilizing conditions amidst global economic uncertainties.The latest CPI figures could influence the monetary policy decisions of the National Bank of Slovakia and provide vital insights for investors and financial analysts tracking the region’s economic health. With inflationary pressures appearing to ease, stakeholders will closely watch future data releases to gauge the sustainability of this trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com