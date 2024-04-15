Slovakia’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has been reported at 2.7%, marking a decrease from the previous month’s figure of 3.7% in February 2024. The Core CPI is a key economic indicator that excludes certain items that face volatile price movements, providing a more stable measure of inflation.This data, which was updated on April 15, 2024, shows a year-over-year comparison, indicating that the current inflation rate for March 2024 is lower compared to the same period last year. The decrease in the Core CPI suggests that price pressures may have eased slightly in Slovakia during this period.The Core CPI is closely monitored by policymakers and economists as it reflects underlying inflation trends in the economy. A lower Core CPI could indicate reduced purchasing power for consumers and potentially influence monetary policy decisions by the central bank to stimulate economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com