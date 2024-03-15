Slovakia’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 revealed a decrease compared to the previous month. The latest data, which was updated on March 15, 2024, shows that the indicator reached 3.7%, down from 4.5% in January 2024. This change signifies a year-over-year comparison, indicating a slowdown in the rate of inflation from the same period last year.The Core CPI is a key indicator of inflation that excludes certain items that face volatile price movements, providing a more accurate reflection of underlying inflation trends. The decline in Slovakia’s Core CPI suggests a moderation in price pressures within the economy. As policymakers and analysts monitor these figures closely, the latest data indicates a more stable price environment in Slovakia, which can have implications for monetary policy decisions and overall economic outlook in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com