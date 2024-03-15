Slovakia saw a decrease in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February 2024, with the indicator dropping to 3.4%. This change marks a decline from the previous month of January 2024, where the CPI had reached 3.9%. The data was updated on 15th March 2024, showcasing a Year-over-Year comparison. The Year-over-Year comparison provides a snapshot of the change in the CPI for February 2024 compared to the same month a year ago. This adjustment in the CPI reflects the shifting economic landscape in Slovakia, and it will be interesting to see how this trend develops in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com