According to the latest data released on May 14, 2024, Slovakia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of April 2024 showed a slight decrease compared to the previous month. In March 2024, the CPI stood at 2.3%, but it dipped to 2.1% in April 2024. This change is measured on a year-over-year basis, comparing the CPI for April 2024 with the same month a year ago.The slight decrease in the CPI indicates that consumer prices in Slovakia increased at a slower pace in April 2024 compared to the previous month. While the change is relatively small, it provides valuable insights into the country's inflation rate and overall economic activity. Observers will be monitoring future CPI data releases to gauge any potential trends in consumer prices and their impact on the economy.