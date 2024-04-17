In March 2024, Slovakia experienced a decrease in its EU Normalized Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 2.7%, down from the previous month’s 3.8% in February 2024. This Year-over-Year comparison showcases a notable decline in the inflation rate, indicating potential stabilization in consumer prices within the country. The data was updated on April 17, 2024, reflecting the latest economic trends in Slovakia. This shift in the CPI suggests a possible easing of inflationary pressures and could have implications for monetary policy decisions and overall economic outlook in the region moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com