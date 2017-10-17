Slovakia’s HICP Inflation Accelerates In September

Slovakia’s harmonized consumer price inflation accelerated in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices advanced 1.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.6 percent rise in August.

Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.2 percent in September after remaining flat for three straight months.

