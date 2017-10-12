Slovakia's Industrial Output Falls In August

Slovakia’s industrial production declined for the first time in four months in August, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.

Industrial output dropped 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 9.2 percent rise in July. This was the first drop since April, when production decreased 3.2 percent.

Mining and quarrying fell 7.2 percent and manufacturing output slid 0.6 percent. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 2.4 percent in August.

