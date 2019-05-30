Slovenia’s import price inflation slowed in April after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.
The import price index climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year in April , after a 1.4 percent rise in March.
Among the main sectors, energy prices surged 6.7 percent annually in April. The price index for capital goods and intermediate goods rose by 1.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Prices of consumer goods declined by 0.6 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 0.3 percent in April, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Slovenia Import Price Inflation Slows In April - May 30, 2019
- Bulgaria Producer Prices Rise In April - May 30, 2019
- *BoJ's Sakurai Warns Against Reckless Targeting Of Price Goal - May 30, 2019