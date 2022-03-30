Slovenia Import Prices Rise In February

Slovenia’s import prices increased slightly in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The import price index grew 26.7 percent year-on-year in February, following a 26.4 percent rise in January.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for mining and quarrying products increased by 215.8 percent. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, and manufacturing grew by 244.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 1.0 percent in February, after a 2.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

In February, the highest increase was seen in coke and refined petroleum products, while the biggest decline was in crude petroleum and natural gas.

