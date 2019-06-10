Slovenia Industrial Production Expands In April

Slovenia’s industrial production expanded in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 5.6 percent year-on-year in April, largely driven by a 6.4 percent growth registered in the manufacturing sector.

Mining and quarrying production contracted 11.9 percent, while electricity, gas and steam supply production edged up 0.1 percent.

Among the main industrial grouping, capital goods industrial surged 10.9 percent annually in April. Consumer goods and intermediate goods grew by 8.5 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 1.8 percent in April.

