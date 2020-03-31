Slovenia Inflation Slows In March

Slovenia consumer price inflation eased in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.0 percent increase in February.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.6 percent annually in March and those of education and miscellaneous goods and services increased by 4.3 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.8 percent in March, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.

Separate data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed that the retail sales declined 5.2 percent annually in February and fell 1.8 percent a month ago.

