Slovenia Output Price Inflation Slows In May

Slovenia’s output prices slowed in May after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.
Output prices climbed 1.0 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.2 percent increase in April.
Among the main industrial groups, electricity prices grew 15.1 percent annually in May and that of energy prices rose by 12.2 percent.
Prices on the domestic market grew 2.2 percent in May, while the foreign market prices declined 0.3 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, output prices remained flat in May.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- *BoE: MPC Voted Unanimously To Maintain QE At GBP 435 Bln - June 20, 2019
- Gold Prices Jump To Over Five-year Highs - June 20, 2019
- *Bank Of England Holds Key Rate At 0.75% - June 20, 2019