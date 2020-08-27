Slovenia Retail Sales Growth Slows In July

Slovenia’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in July, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.

The retail trade turnover rose 1.1 percent month-on-month in July, after a 3.4 percent increase in June.

Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels increased by 1.0 percent monthly in June and retail sales except automotive fuel rose by 2.4 percent.

Sales of food, beverages, tobacco grew 5.5 percent and those of non-food stores gained by 1.5 percent.

On an annual basis, the retail turnover fell 4.7 percent in July.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com