Slovenia Retail Sales Growth Slows In June

Slovenia’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in June, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

The retail trade turnover rose 3.0 percent month-on-month in June, after a 16.1 percent increase in May.

Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels increased by 8.4 percent monthly in June and retail sales except automotive fuel rose by 1.2 percent.

Sales of non-food stores grew 1.7 percent, while food, beverages, tobacco declined by 5.5 percent.

On an annual basis, the retail turnover fell 5.0 percent in June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com