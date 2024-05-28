Data released on May 28, 2024, reveals a slowdown in the U.S. housing market as the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index (HPI) Composite-20 reported a month-over-month increase of 0.3% in March. This marks a decrease from February 2024, where the index saw a 0.6% rise.The S&P/CS HPI Composite-20, which gauges home prices in 20 major metropolitan regions, illustrates a trend of decelerating growth in housing prices. The March figure, having halved from the 0.6% increase experienced in the previous month, underscores the recent cooling in the housing market.Economists and market analysts were closely observing these figures, as they provide crucial insights into the state of the housing market and economic health. The latest data suggests a shift towards a more moderated growth pace in housing prices, potentially impacting future housing market dynamics and related economic policies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com