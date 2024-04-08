Smart for Life, Inc., a prominent name in the Health and Wellness sector, stated on Monday that it has signed a final agreement to acquire Purely Optimal Nutrition. Purely Optimal Nutrition is a leading eCommerce company in the nutraceuticals field that operates in North America. However, the specifics of this transaction were not revealed.It is projected that this beneficial acquisition will bring in more than $8 million in annual revenue and will add over $1 million to the adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA).The completion of this acquisition is anticipated in the next eight weeks. However, this is subject to the acquisition financing being secured and typical closing conditions being met.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com