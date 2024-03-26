Engineering firm Smiths Group plc has announced the immediate appointment of Roland Carter as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Carter will be succeeding Paul Keel, who has elected to step down immediately from his role as CEO and from the board as he returns to the United States to become the CEO of a US public company.Carter brings over three decades of experience with Smiths having led Smiths Detection since 2018 and previously served as the President of Smiths Asia Pacific. Jerome de Chassey, who is currently the Vice President, Commercial at Smiths Detection, is set to succeed Carter in his previous role as President of Smiths Detection.Reflecting on his appointment, Carter mentioned that Smiths is riding a wave of growth and improved execution. He emphasized that the company is excellently positioned for further strategic, financial, and operational progression and termed this period as “an exciting time for Smiths”.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com