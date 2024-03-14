The Hong Kong stock market witnessed the end of a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, during which it had risen by more than 850 points or 5.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now slightly sits above the 17,080-point mark and may experience more decline on Thursday.Globally, market prognoses are balanced and steady, largely due to an absence of significant driving factors. Downfalls in technology stocks are anticipated to be counterbalanced by profit from oil corporations. European and U.S markets show a mixed performance with little changes and it’s expected that Asian markets will follow this pattern.On Wednesday, the Hang Seng finished slightly lower, stemming from a combination of performances from the financial, property and technology sectors. The index dipped by 11.39 points or 0.07 percent, ending at 17,082.11, having traded between 17,050.87 and 17,214.67.Notable performers include Alibaba Group which fell 1.14 percent, Alibaba Health Info which plummeted by 2.53 percent, and ANTA Sports which declined 0.25 percent. Furthermore, Lenovo soared 2.50 percent and Meituan advanced 1.02 percent.The situation on Wall Street was relatively weak with major averages showing mixed results on Wednesday. The Dow rose 37.83 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 39,043.32, while the NASDAQ fell 87.87 points or 0.54 percent, ending at 16,177.77. Furthermore, the S&P 500 also dropped by 9.96 points or 0.19 percent, ending at 5.165.31.The tech sector, including Nvidia (NVDA), experienced some downturns. Overall, trading remained cautious before several significant reports due for release in the upcoming days, including data on producer prices, jobless claims, industrial production, and retail sales.Oil prices rose considerably on Wednesday, driven by data revealing a surprising reduction in U.S crude inventories last week, as well as supply interruptions in Russia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April rose $2.16 or 2.8 percent, reaching $79.72 per barrel.Looking ahead, Hong Kong anticipates Q4 figures for industrial production and producer prices. In the past three months, production rose by 4.4 percent annually, and producer prices increased by 3.0 percent annually.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com