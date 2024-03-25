The Singapore stock market ended its three-day winning streak on Friday, during which it rose close to 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index is currently hovering above the 3,215-point mark, with potential for losses to increase come Monday.The forecast for the Asian markets worldwide presents a mixed outlook, suggesting that growth in technology stocks could be counterbalanced by a weakening in the oil sector. Markets in Europe and the U.S also showed mixed results, suggesting a similar trend can be expected across Asia.On Friday, the Straits Times Index slightly dipped primarily due to losses within trust-based stocks, despite rises in the industrial sector and varied results from within the financial shares. The index dropped by a marginal 2.40 points or 0.07 percent, ending the day at 3,217.97.Notable movements in stocks included a decrease of 0.51 percent for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, and a fall of 0.72 percent for Comfort DelGro. In contrast, DBS Group’s stocks rose by 0.48 percent, and Emperador saw a substantial surge of 2.30 percent.Wall Street’s performance on Friday offered little guidance as the major averages remained fairly stagnant. The Dow Jones tumbled by 305.50 points, leaving it at 39,475.90, while the NASDAQ added a minor 27.02 points, closing at 16,428.82. Despite falling by 7.35 points, the S&P 500 still ended the week showing considerable overall growth.Profit taking early in the trading day resulted in some modest weakness. However, with the Federal Reserve’s recent monetary policy announcement creating a positive outlook for interest rates, selling pressure remained relatively subdued. The probability for a quarter-point rate cut in June has now risen to 66.5 percent, according to predictions from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.There were gains for tech firm Nvidia as the company experienced a 3.1 percent growth. Meanwhile, oil prices fell as the dollar saw a strong increase, particularly as the Federal Reserve highlighted the potential for maintaining current higher interest rates.Looking ahead, Singapore’s consumer price data for February is due to be released; the previous report for January showed a 0.7 percent monthly decrease but a 2.9 percent annual increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com