The Taiwan stock market has experienced declines for two consecutive sessions, losing nearly 600 points or 2.8 percent in total. As a result, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) is currently positioned slightly above the 22,810-point level, and it's anticipated to face further pressure on Tuesday's opening.The global outlook for Asian markets remains mixed, with ongoing profit-taking in technology stocks likely to limit any potential gains. While European markets saw an upward trend, U.S. exchanges mostly declined, indicating that Asian markets might follow the latter trend.On Monday, the TSE suffered significant losses, driven predominantly by downturns in technology and plastics sectors, despite some support from financial stocks. The index dropped 439.69 points or 1.89 percent to close at its daily low of 22,813.70, having earlier peaked at 23,131.68.Key movers included Cathay Financial, which gained 0.33 percent, and Mega Financial, which advanced 0.88 percent. CTBC Financial and First Financial climbed 1.06 percent and 0.54 percent respectively, while Fubon Financial decreased by 0.26 percent. E Sun Financial grew by 0.35 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company significantly declined by 3.09 percent, and United Microelectronics Corporation fell 1.56 percent. Hon Hai Precision dropped 2.83 percent, in contrast to Largan Precision, which saw a minor rise of 0.39 percent. Catcher Technology increased slightly by 0.22 percent. MediaTek experienced a steep fall of 5.37 percent, Delta Electronics decreased by 1.70 percent, and Novatek Microelectronics eased by 0.16 percent. In the plastics sector, Formosa Plastics declined by 1.16 percent, and Nan Ya Plastics dropped 1.76 percent. Asia Cement improved by 0.67 percent, while China Steel remained unchanged.In the U.S., the stock market presented a mixed picture. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 260.88 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 39,411.21. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ fell 192.54 points or 1.09 percent to close at 17,496.82, and the S&P 500 decreased by 16.75 points or 0.31 percent to end at 5,447.87.The decline in the U.S. markets was largely due to weakness in technology stocks, with significant losses from companies like Nvidia Corporation, Dell Technologies, and Qualcomm due to profit-taking.Investors are also anticipating Friday's Commerce Department report on personal income and spending for May, which will include the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation indicators.On the commodities front, oil prices rose on Monday, driven by optimism about future demand and potential supply issues stemming from Middle Eastern tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August increased by $0.90 or 1.1 percent, settling at $81.63 a barrel.