The Indonesian stock market halted its three-day decline on Tuesday, where it had previously lost nearly 220 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index currently hovers just above 7,205 points, yet predictions indicate a potential decrease on Wednesday.The global forecast for Asian markets suggests a consolidation, due to renewed worries regarding the future of interest rates. European and US markets have seen an overall decrease, and it's anticipated that the Asian markets will follow this trend.On Tuesday, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) noted a slight increase, influenced by a mixed response from financial shares and resource stocks. Meanwhile, cement companies saw a decrease. The index increased by 12.38 points or 0.17 percent, ending the day at a high of 7,205.67 after dropping as low as 7,160.70.Looking at active entities, Bank Danamon Indonesia saw an increase of 1.03 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia witnessed a significant drop of 3.10 percent. Bank Central Asia increased by 0.51 percent, while Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped by 4.22 percent. Indocement decreased by 1.12 percent, while Semen Indonesia and Indofood Sukses Makmur plummeted by 1.70 and 2.72 percent respectively. United Tractors increased by 3.64 percent, Astra International by 1.44 percent, and both Bank Mandiri and Jasa Marga remained stagnant.Wall Street reflected a negative trend, as patterns showed a decrease from the opening to the closure of Tuesday's trading session. The Dow dropped by 396.61 points or 1.00 percent, ending at 39,170.24. The NASDAQ fell by 156.38 points or 0.95 percent to close at 16,240.45, and the S&P 500 decreased by 37.96 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 5,205.81.This decrease is a result of renewed uncertainty over the future of interest rates, as traders analyze recent US inflation and manufacturing data, raising speculation about potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in June.US Treasury yields significantly increased due to this data, with the yield on the 10-year note reaching a four-month high during Tuesday's session. Conversely, factory orders in February witnessed a significant rebound, as reported by the US Commerce Department.Oil prices reached a five-month high on Tuesday, attributed to an increase in demand following positive manufacturing activity data from the US and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.44 or 1.72 percent at $85.15 a barrel, marking the highest settlement since last October.