On Tuesday, the Chinese stock market turned around a three-day downward trend during which it had declined by over 50 points or 1.7%. The Shanghai Composite Index has currently just exceeded the 3,030-point level, however, it is anticipated to start off on a low note again on Wednesday.The global prediction for Asian markets is generally mixed to low, mainly driven by technology stocks and oil companies. While European markets have seen positive trends, the US markets were down which the Asian markets are likely to follow.The Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) managed a slight increase on Tuesday as improvements in financial shares and property stocks balanced the downward trend observed in resource companies.At the close of the day, the index had risen by 5.17 points or 0.17% concluding at 3,031.48 after actions ranged from 3,006.26 to 3,036.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index exhibited a mild upward trend with a gain of 3.14 points or 0.18% ending at 1,752.29.Most active on the day were Industrial and Commercial Bank of China increasing 0.76% and Bank of China advancing 0.91%. China Construction Bank and China Merchants Bank strengthened 1.31% and 3.35% respectively.The US market trends had an impact on the Chinese market as a drop in the major averages was observed towards the end of the trading day. The Dow Jones closed 31.31 points or 0.08% lower, while NASDAQ dropped 68.80 points or 0.42% and the S&P 500 decreased 14.61 points or 0.28%.Wall Street's late day low is believed to have been driven by concerns regarding potential economic impacts following the indefinite suspension of shipping in and out of Baltimore port, Maryland. This suspension occurred as a freighter crashed into a support structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge precipitating its collapse.In other economic news, despite a reported increase in US orders for durable goods in February, there was a slight decline in consumer confidence in March according to the Commerce Department and the Conference Board respectively.Regarding the energy sector, crude oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, with traders assessing future oil demand and supply amidst ongoing Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended with a $0.33 decline, settling at $81.62 a barrel.