Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) surged by over 18% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. This rise followed the company's announcement of positive results from a comparability study evaluating its HyBryte against Valchlor for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).HyBryte, an ointment that contains the photosensitizer hypericin, is proposed for the treatment of CTCL. Valchlor, produced by Ceptaris Therapeutics, is an established treatment for mycosis fungoides-type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.The comparative study revealed that 60% of patients treated with HyBryte experienced a 50% or greater improvement in their modified Composite Assessment of Index Lesion Severity (mCAILS) score after 12 weeks, compared to just 20% of those treated with Valchlor."These results reinforce the positive data from the previously completed Phase 3 FLASH study and demonstrate that a relatively short treatment period with HyBryte can lead to clinically significant outcomes," commented Christopher J. Schaber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix.Soligenix shares had closed at $3.38 on Monday, reflecting a 2.31% decline. Over the past year, the stock has traded within the range of $3.16 to $32.00.