Solventum Corporation (SOLV), a healthcare company, announced on Friday that TRC Capital Investment Corporation has made an unsolicited mini-tender offer to purchase up to 2 million shares of Solventum at $59.15 per share. However, on June 6, the offer price was reduced to $55.00 per share. Notably, the closing price of Solventum shares on that same date was $55.05."Solventum remains neutral regarding TRC's tender offer as of this press release. We advise stockholders to carefully monitor the trading price of Solventum stock and any amendments to the offer price and terms. It is important to review the terms and conditions of the tender offer thoroughly. There is no assurance that the conditions of the offer will be met," the company said in a statement.Additionally, Solventum clarified that it does not endorse TRC's tender offer and has no association with TRC whatsoever.