Sonoco Products Company (SON), a prominent provider of packaging solutions, announced on Monday its agreement to acquire Eviosys, a leading manufacturer of food cans, ends, and closures, from KPS Capital Partners, LP. The acquisition is valued at approximately $3.9 billion.The purchase price is based on a multiple of 7.3 times the expected 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), inclusive of synergies.Sonoco projects that Eviosys will generate around $2.5 billion in revenue for 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA nearing $430 million.The company anticipates the transaction will enhance adjusted earnings per share (EPS) immediately and will be more than 25% accretive to adjusted EPS by 2025. Additionally, Sonoco foresees over $100 million in synergies resulting from the integration of Eviosys into its existing metal can business."The acquisition of Eviosys solidifies our global leadership in metal food can and aerosol packaging. This significant milestone aligns with our strategy to expand our core metal packaging platform and positions Sonoco for sustained long-term value creation," stated Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonoco.The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.