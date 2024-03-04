Enel S.p.A., through its subsidiary Enel Italia S.p.A., has signed a deal with Sosteneo Fund 1 HoldCo. Under the terms of this agreement, Sosteneo will acquire a 49% stake in Enel Libra Flexsys – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enel Italia. The deal, which costs approximately 1.1 billion euros, is expected to conclude with Enel maintaining control of Enel Libra Flexsys.The deal’s closure is expected to have a positive effect of around 1.1 billion euros on the consolidated net debt of the Enel Group. However, it is predicted to have no effect on the group’s economic results. Sosteneo is an investment management firm with a focus on greenfield infrastructure projects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com