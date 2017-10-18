South Africa Inflation Accelerates More Than Forecast

South Africa’s consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 5.1 percent year-over-year in September, following a 4.8 percent increase in August. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 5.0 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.5 percent annually in September and transport costs advanced by 5.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent from August, when it edged up by 0.1 percent. It was expected to increase by 0.4 percent.

